Chiefs’ Kwinika – ‘For the badge and country’

'I think tomorrow the boys will be ready,' said the Chiefs captain.

Kaizer Chiefs captain Zitha Kwinika says the team are ready to do duty for club and country on Saturday and reach the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Amakhosi will take on Kabuscorp of Angola at FNB Stadium, needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of their first preliminary round clash.

Chiefs’ Kwinika – ‘Focus on what we are going to do to win’

“I think tomorrow the boys will be ready and will do what is right as a team, for the badge and country … focus on what we are going to do to win the game.”

Kwinika, meanwhile, played down a player argument that erupted during Chiefs’ 1-1 Betway Premiership draw with Marumo Gallants on Wednesday evening.

A verbal fight appeared to break out in the first half involving defender Inacio Miguel, midfielder Sibongiseni ‘Ox’ Mthethwa and goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.

“Seeing … teammates fighting, it is for good reason,” said Kwinika.

“It is trying to pass a message to say ‘let’s do what is right and important for the team’. It is constructive in terms of what we want to achieve.”

Chiefs will be without striker Khanyisa Mayo for the game against Kabuscorp. Mayo scored on his debut against Gallants but arrived at Cheifs too late to be registered for this round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Chiefs interim co-head coach Cedric Kaze added that left back Paseka Mako and midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu are also out because of injury.

‘A massive club’

Kaze added that he is not fazed by the responsibility of taking charge of a club the size of Chiefs. Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have taken over with head coach Nasreddine Nabi no longer at the club.

“I know this is a massive club. This is not my first time in a situation like this,” said Kaze.

“I have been with national teams, and with (Tanzanian giant) Young Africans. I have played in the Champions League and the Confederation Cup.

“We are here working for this club and we know the expectation. We are working hard to ensure that this club returns to where it belongs – right at the top.”