Orlando Pirates make decision on out-of-favour defender

The defender's contract is set to expire at the end of June.

Orlando Pirates expect to let go of a number of players at the end of the season and one of the players that the club has set to leave is Bandile Shandu, Phakaaathi has learnt.



A source has revealed that Pirates have decided not to renew the former Maritzburg United (now Durban City) defender’s contract which will expire at the end of June.



ALSO READ: Pirates coach Ouaddou gives verdict on De Jong after Cup exit



The team was supposed to hold talks over the new contract last month, but those talks never took place because they had already decided to let him go at the end of the season.



“The right back position has cover and all the players playing ahead of him are very good. They also have good young players like Tshepo Mashiloane who is on loan at Sekhukhune (United),” said the source.

Shandu, who joined the Buccaneers in July 2021, has found game time hard to come by this season under new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

The 31-year-old finds himself down the pecking order for the right back position at Pirates with Ouaddou preferring the likes of Deano Van Rooyen, Thabiso Lebitso, and Kamogelo Sebelebele ahead of him.



ALSO READ: Sundowns unlikely to retain midfielder as loan nears expiry

The Pietermaritzburg-born utility player has made just four appearances across all competitions this season.