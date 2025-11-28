Chiefs’ Maboe – ‘It is just a matter of time’

'I know my chance will come,' said the new Chiefs signing.

Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Lebohang Maboe believes his chance will come in an Amakhosi shirt sooner rather than later.

The 31 year-old joined Chiefs at the end of August as a free agent, after he was released by Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Maboe injury delays Chiefs debut

He had to have surgery on a shoulder injury, however, that delayed his chance to play for his new club.

Maboe finally made his debut coming on for the last nine minutes of Chiefs’ 4-1 Betway Premiership win over Orbit College on November 4.

He also made his Caf Confederation Cup debut last weekend, coming on for the last ten minutes as Chiefs lost 2-1 away to Al Masry in their Group D opener.

On Saturday, Maboe will hope for more action as Chiefs host Cairo giants Zamalek at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in their second Group D match.

“I have settled in very well,” Maboe told reporters this week in Polokwane.

“I know my chance will come. My teammates have been doing very well. But I know myself, I trust in my abilities and it is just a matter of time. For me just now, it is to support the players who play.”

After losing their first Group D game, Maboe is well aware that Saturday’s encounter is one that Amakhosi have to win.

“It is our home game and we have to win at all costs,” he added.

‘Everyone knows how important this game is’

“We want to get points to progress to the next stage of the competition. Everyone knows how important this game is.”

Maboe believes the key to Chiefs getting a victory over Zamalek will be taking the chances that come their way.

“We have to make sure we are very shrewd and that we convert the half chances we get,” he said.

“In these Caf games you don’t always get clear chances. So it is for us to bury the game when we feel we are dominating. Getting goals is the most important thing. We need to convert the half chances we get.”