Chiefs’ Maboe relishing Zamalek test

'These are the type of games I came here to play,' said the Chiefs attacking midfielder.

Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Lebohang Maboe is looking forward to the chance to take on Zamalek in front of their own fans at the Suez Canal Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs-Zamalek is do-or-die

There is plenty of riding on this final match in Caf Confederation Cup Group D. Chiefs need just a point to guarantee qualification for the quarterfinals, while Zamalek must win after a surprise defeat to Zesco last weekend.

“These are the type of games I came here to play. When you sign for a big team, you want to be in hostile environments, where the odds are stacked against you,” Maboe told the Kaizer Chiefs official website.

“Once you step onto the pitch, the crowd doesn’t matter and what matters is focusing on your job and putting the team through. We’ll need one another, we’ll need to pull in the same direction, but we’ve got strong leaders and a strong team. If we work together, I don’t see us not qualifying.”

Chiefs have struggled in front of goal again this season, missing far too many opportunities and they may well need to be more efficient on Saturday evening.

“The most important thing is that we are creating chances,” added Maboe, however.

‘We’re doing something right’

“Credit must go to our frontline players for getting into those positions. It shows we’re doing something right. Of course, it would be better with a higher conversion rate, but the players are working hard to make sure we start finishing the chances we create.”

Chiefs drew 1-1 with Zamalek at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, a result that at the time left Amakhosi with just one point from their first two Group D matches.

Chiefs have bounced back, however, with three consecutive wins to move to the top of Group D.

“We know it’s going to be very difficult (in Suez),” said Maboe.

“But as players, we’ve spoken among ourselves and we understand what needs to be done to make sure the team goes to the next round. That’s our main focus right now.”