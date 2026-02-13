Agent explains why Kaizer Chiefs failed to land Basadien

Chiefs were beaten to his signature by their rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

Fawaaz Basadien’s agent Basia Michael has revealed how Kaizer Chiefs failed to land the Bafana Bafana defender.



Chiefs were interested in Basadien before the start of the season and they even tabled an offer to Stellenbosch FC for him by were beaten to his signature by their rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.



ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Maboe relishing Zamalek test

Michaels has now confirmed that Chiefs were indeed interested in the player but fell short of the asking price which Sundowns ultimately paid and landed the Bafana defender.

“There was interest from Chiefs, and there was actually a formal offer from Chiefs as well from what I know, and it just didn’t meet the asking price,” Michaels said on the Behind The Bootpodcast.

“A player has a valuation according to the club that they come from. And the club that is buying the player can put down a certain amount of money,” she added.

After they failed to land Basadien, Chiefs turned their attention to Paseka Mako, who was a free agent after leaving Orlando Pirates, and they also brought in Nkanyiso Shinga.



While Mako has featured prominently at left back for Chiefs especially after Bradley Cross suffered an injury, Shinga is yet to make his debut for the club to date.



ALSO READ: Doctor Khumalo backs Chiefs’ Shabalala to get his mojo back



Shinga could finally make his debut for Chiefs this coming weekend after he was included in the travelling squad for the club’s decisive CAF Confederation Cup clash against Zamalek in Egypt.



With Aiden McCarthy suspended for this clash, Shinga is expected to deputise for Mako at the left back position or even start in Ismailia on Saturday.