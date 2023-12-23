Chiefs make it three on the spin as Ngcobo cracker tames Richards Bay

Amakhosi win 1-0 for the third successive match.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo repaid the faith Cavin Johnson has shown in him on Saturday, his fine goal giving Amakhosi a 1-0 DStv Premiership win over Richards Bay at FNB Stadium.

Ngcobo gave an interview with the media this week in which he praised Johnson’s improvement of the team since coming in as caretaker coach last month, and talked about his own fight to get back into the Chiefs first team.

The midfield maestro’s contract will expire at the end of the season but the 24 year-old said “my blood is black and gold,” and he certainly did his chances of getting a new deal no harm with a superb long range effort that made it three DStv Premiership wins in a row for Chiefs for the first time this season.

All three have been 1-0 wins and like the victories over Moroka Swallows and Polokwane City, Amakhosi were far from their best, but again they scrapped for the points, to give their supporters more Christmas cheer to cling on to.

Ngcobo power

Chiefs had a couple of early chances on Saturday but eventually made the breakthrough just three minutes before the break. Ngcobo drove forward from midfield and unleased a powerful low left-footed shot that flew past Jamal Salim in the Richards Bay goal.

Amakhosi had another chance just three minutes into the second half, as Christian Saile did brilliantly to get to the byline but he overhit his cross.

Yanela Mbuthuma headed a chance wide for Richards Bay, who began to push Amakhosi back as the half wore on.

But Chiefs held firm – the closest Richards Bay came to scoring came in the 72nd minute when Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo headed off the line from Katleho Makateng’s flicked header.