SuperSport end Pirates winning run in Polokwane

SuperSport had to come from behind to bag all three points in an entertaining encounter that lived up to expectations.

Shandre Campbell of SuperSport United celebrates goal during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match against Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

A brace by Shandre Campbell gave SuperSport United a 3-1 win over Orlando Pirates in a DStv Premiership match played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.



OPINION: Hunt deserves one more shot at managing a big team

SuperSport had to come from behind to bag all three points in an entertaining encounter that lived up to expectations.

Fortunate Makaringe had given the Buccaneers the ascendancy five minutes into the game before Campbell equalised for United 10 minutes before the break.

The youngster got on the end of a Grant Magerman defence splitting pass to smash a first time shot into the roof of the net as both teams went into interval tied at 1-1.



Campbell turned provider 11 minutes into the second half as Bradley Grobler headed home to put the Tshwane side in front with a header from a corner kick.

Pirates’ defence was poor all evening as they failed to deal with balls floated into their box and Grobler was on hand to capitalise with Bucs goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi off his line.

Buthelezi’s night went from bad to worse with 16 minutes left on the clock. He was dispossessed by Campbell while trying to dribble at the back and United academy graduate slotted home into an empty net.

The 18-year-old was rightfully named man of the match as SuperSport moved four points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have four games in hand.



ALSO READ: Chiefs make it three on the spin as Ngcobo cracker tames Richards Bay

Meanwhile, the Soweto giants remain in third position after a disappointing shift in Polokwane. They could have made something of the game if substitute Zakhele Lepasa had his goal scoring boots on shortly after his introduction but SuperSport kept it tight at the back.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori have now turned the corner after a recent run of poor results. They have made it three wins a row in all competitions following wins against Moroka Swallows and Al Hilal Benghazi.