Chiefs misfire again in City draw

Chiefs and City both waste chances to win the match.

Tshegofatso Nyama of Cape Town City holds off Gaston Sirino of Kaizer Chiefs during their Betway Premiership goalless draw on Wednesday evening. Picture: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs endured another frustrating evening in the Betway Premiership yesterday, as they were held to a goalless draw by Cape Town City at the FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi have now failed to score against City in their last six Premiership meetings, which is a miserable statistic, even by Chiefs’ current dismal standards.

Chiefs and City chances wasted

Nasreddine Nabi’s side had enough chances to take all three points, but then Muhsin Ertugral’s City also had their share of opportunities, with goalkeepers Bruce Bvuma and Darren Keet both pulling off fine second half saves

The first half saw chances for both teams, with wayward finishing mostly the order of the day.

Nathan Fasika did force a good early save from Bvuma in the Chiefs goal.

In the 23rd minute Chiefs attacking midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala did well to create space for himself at the other end of the pitch, but his shot was far too close to Keet.

Five minutes later, Shabalala skipped brilliantly to the byline and cut the ball back for Mkosingiphile Ngcobo, but he blazed well over the bar.

City were next to attack, catching Chiefs on the break. Darwin Gonzalez, who scored the winner against Chiefs in the reverse fixture, burst clear, but he fired well off target.

Gaston Sirino then curled wide for Chiefs, as the shot continued to fail to impress. Thulani Serero was making his first start of the season since signing for City at the end of last month.

Serero class

And the 34 year-old former Ajax Amsterdam star showed a touch off class as he cushioned a flick into the path of Fortune Makaringe. Makaringe played in Amadou Soukouna but a sloppy first touch allowed Given Msimango to get back and make a superb challenge.

Chiefs turned up the pressure in the last few minutes of the half. A fine pass from Ngcobo put Dillon Solomons clean through but he dragged his shot wide of goal.

Fakisa then gifted possession to Shabalala on the edge of his own box. But with the goal gaping, Shabalala missed the target.

Both sides made changes at the break, with George Matlou coming on for Ngcobo and Prins Tijueza replacing Serero.

Bvuma and Keet on song

Buvma was then forced into a save as Jaedin Rhodes tried to catch him out at his near post. The Chiefs’ keeper was up to the task, pushing the ball away.

And the Chiefs’ keeper then made an even better stop to deny Makaringe from point blank range.

Chiefs came close again three minutes from time, as substitute Pule Mmodi cut inside and curled an effort goanward, but Keet produced a fine save, tipping the ball wide.