Seven Kaizer Chiefs players named in AFCON squad

Pirates talent Mbekezeli Mbokazi also makes the grade.

Mfundo Vilakazi is in South Africa’s preliminary squad for the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates’ latest young talent Mbekezeli Mbokazi was named yesterday in South Africa’s preliminary squad for the 2025 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Seven Kaizer Chiefs players were also picked in Raymonda Mdaka’s 30-man line-up.

The 19 year-old defender Mbokazi has started the Buccaneers’ last three matches in all competitions. He has impressed as Pirates have kept two clean sheets in the Betway Premiership. He also started the match as Pirates beat SuperSport United on penalties in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.

‘New kid on the block’

After the goalless draw with Stellenbosch in the Premiership on Tuesday, Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro was asked about his new discovery at the Buccaneers.

“The boy (Mbokazi) is attracting a lot of attention. He is the new kid on the block,” said the Pirates head coach.

“He is performing well and giving us some good things and we have to be patient, he is just starting professional football. There will be ups and downs for sure. He is clearly an interesting prospect for the future.”

The 2025 Under-20 AFCON will take place in the Ivory Coast from April 26 to May 18. Amajita are in a tough-looking Group B alongside Nigeria, Egypt and Morocco.

“We long waited for the draw for us to know where we are and who we play,” said Amajita head coach Raymond Mdaka after last month’s draw, according to cafonline.com.

“We knew the teams who had qualified but needed to know where we are and who we play. I think all groups must be respected. We are fine with the group that we have. And we will be able to prepare ourselves and play to our best,”

Chiefs’ magnificent seven

Also included in Mdaka’s preliminary AFCON squad is Kaizer Chiefs first team star Mfundo Vilakazi.

Amakhosi have six other representatives in the 30-man squad. Included are DSTV Diski Challenge (DDC) goalkeeper Takalani Mazhamba; DDC defenders Kabelo Nkgwesa, Gopolang Taunyane and Sfiso Timba; DDC left-sided forward Ofentse Kgosana and DDC attacker Naledi Hlongwane.

Club Brugge academy star Shandre Campbell who played in qualifying last October, scoring three times, is not in the squad. Campbell has recently been promoted to Brugge’s first team squad. As the Under-20 AFCON competition does not fall on official Fifa international dates, the Belgian giants are not obliged to release him.

Cape Town City striker Jody Ah Shene is in the squad. He scored four goals in qualifying, including in the semifinal against Angola and the final against Zambia