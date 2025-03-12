Nabi hits out at Chiefs striking woes after City draw

'You need to show more responsibility if you are a Chiefs player,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Nasreddine Nabi wasn’t impressed after his side dropped another two points against Cape Town City. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Nasreddine Nabi suggested his Kaizer Chiefs players need to take more responsibility after his side’s familiar failings in front of goal saw them held to a goalless draw by Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Chiefs missed several presentable opportunities to take all three Betway Premiership points, especially when Mduduzi Shabalala fired wide of a gaping goal in the first half.

Chiefs’ Nabi – ‘We should have won’

City also had their chances, with Bruce Bvuma making one brilliant point blank save from Fortune Makaringe in the second half.

Nabi was perhaps unkind to Muhsin Ertugral’s side when he said City had put ten players behind the ball for the whole match.

“We should have won,” the Chiefs coach told SuperSport TV.

“We played a team that had ten players in front of their own box. We had good chances to score and should have finished (them). It is a big regret not to get two (more) points.”

A clearly frustrated Chiefs coach then said his players simply need to do better in front of goal.

“Put the ball in the goal (and) the game is finished,” he said.

‘We have lost too many points like this’

“You need to show more responsibility if you are a Chiefs player. We have lost too many points like this. You control the game and you lose two points. With Kaizer Chiefs this is not possible. Ok, we got a point, but we need three points.

“We need every player for Kaizer Chiefs to know it is a big responsibility to play for Chiefs. Even if he gets five or ten minutes he must sacrifice himself on the pitch.”