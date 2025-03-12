Why Saleng is not in Pirates coach Riveiro’s thoughts 

'Whatever I say it is going to be big headline. We focus on the players we have, that is it,' said the Pirates head coach.

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro says he simply doesn’t have time to worry about players who are not in his Buccaneers squad.

ALSO READ: Pirates’ Riveiro blasts Athlone pitch

Pirates lost ground in the Betway Premiership title race on Tuesday when they were held to a disappointing goalless draw by ten-man Stellenbosch at Athlone Stadium.

Saleng and Pirates at loggerheads

It was a game which made one wonder what Monnapule Saleng may have contributed to break through Stellies’ stubborn defence. Saleng is in the midst of a contract dispute with Pirates and has not featured for the club since December.

Phakaaathi reported recently that Saleng is not happy with his situation and is set to hand in a transfer request at the end of the campaign.

“I don’t think players win or don’t win you matches,” said Riveiro after the Stellies draw.

“These are the situations sometimes. No one likes to be in this situation (with Saleng). It is what it is and it is not my role to speak so much about the issue.

“I choose who is best (for the team). Whatever I say it is going to be big headline. We focus on the players we have, that is it.

‘We have a lot of talent’

“Luckily we have a lot of talent in the team, players with a lot of hunger to use the opportunities presented to them. We have players in every position capable of doing a job.

“We live in the moment and look to the future. We have a big match on the weekend, we do not have much time to think about who is there and who is not.

ALSO READ: Stellies deal blow to Orlando Pirates

Pirates will host Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday in the Betway Premiership.

The Buccaneers currently trail Masandawana by 18 points, with four games in hand. As such it is a match Pirates badly need to win to give them hope of catching the runaway leaders.