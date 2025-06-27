City chairman Comitis blasts big-name players after relegation

'It was like mixing oil with water. Nothing worked. They didn’t stand up to be counted,' Comitis told 94.7FM.

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis has slammed the big-name players that the club signed this season following their relegation to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

City lost 1-0 to Orbit FC at Olympia Park in Rustenburg on Wednesday to seal their fate, while Orbit have been promoted to the Betway Premiership.

City’s experienced players

The Mother City outfit brought in a wealth of experience in players like Fortune Makaringe, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Thulani Serero. But it didn’t work as City finished 15th in the Premiership table and ultimately failed to retain their top flight status.

“We added nine players, all big hitters with big salaries,” Comitis told Robert Marawa on 94.7FM.

“They came from big overseas clubs. They had been playing on the bench at most of those clubs, but they were big brands and we thought it was what the club needs.

“We had maturity mixed with youth and we thought it was a good mix. But it was like mixing oil with water. Nothing worked. They didn’t stand up to be counted.”

City sacked head coach Eric Tinkler at the end of 2024, and Muhsin Ertugral came in as interim head coach. Despite wins over Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, however, Ertugral was unable to halt the slide. Neither was Diogo Peral, who replaced Ertugral in March.

“If Eric had stayed could we have done something more? Who knows? If we had stuck with Muhsin would we have got something out of it? Who knows? Was Diogo the right choice? Who knows?” Added Comitis.

‘A lot of disappointment’

“The bottom line is none of us are players. There are 11 on the pitch and five substitutes (that can come on). And these weren’t small-time players. They were big players with big names and there was a lot of disappointment.”