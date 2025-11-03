Chiefs’ Petersen focused on wins over clean sheets

'More important is a good overall team performance and maximum points,' said the in-form Chiefs goalkeeper.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen is having quite the season as Amakhosi’s number one shot-stopper.

The 31 year-old has had his ups and downs since joining Chiefs over five years ago. But after hard work on the training ground with goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi, Petersen is firing on all cylinders, as part of a vastly improved Amakhosi defence.

Petersen the clean sheet king

Petersen’s clean sheet in Chiefs’ 1-0 win over Durban City on Friday was his ninth in 13 appearances in all competitions this season.

“It is a very good feeling, for me it is important to have clean sheets,” said Petersen.

“But more important is a good overall team performance and maximum points. I am not focused on how many clean sheets I can get … but I am happy and hopefully it will continue going that way.”

Chiefs have kept seven clean sheets in ten Premiership matches, and another could be key to them beating Orbit College at FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The newly-promoted side had a poor start to the season but have won three of their last four Premiership games to move up to 11th in the table.

“It will be another tough encounter for us, everyone who comes up against us wants to beat us,” added Petersen.

“It is important to keep our good run going before the (November) international break. We must go out and give our best to collect maximum points.

“It is a home game and it is important for us not to concede and to come out with three points.”

Home discomforts

Chiefs have had back-to-back wins in the CAF Confederation Cup and the Premiership, but before that it was not going so smoothly, especially at FNB Stadium. Chiefs have not won at their regular home ground in their last five Premiership matches there.

Amakhosi have somewhat made up for that by winning all three of their away games in the Premiership this season, and are currently sitting fourth in the table just three points behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

They do, however, surely need to find some better home form if they are to mount a serious challenge for the Premiership title.

Chiefs will be without regular central defender Inacio Miguel for the clash with Orbit, as he is suspended after picking up a fourth yellow card of the season in the win over Durban City.