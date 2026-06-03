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Benni backs Chiefs’ Petersen over Bafana snub

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

3 June 2026

10:41 am

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'You deserved more broertjie but you should be proud of everything you did up until now, better things are coming your way,' wrote McCarthy on Instagram.

Brandon Petersen - Kaizer Chiefs

Brandon Petersen has received support from Benni McCarthy over his Bafana snub. Picture: Zamani Makautsi/Gallo Images

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Bafana Bafana’s all-time leading goalscorer Benni McCarthy has lent his support to Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen after the Amakhosi shot-stopper was left out of Hugo Broos’ final squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

Chiefs’ Petersen misses out

Petersen, 31, was included in the preliminary squad on the back of a brilliant season with Chiefs. But he did not make the final 26-man squad with Broos preferring his regular goalkeepers Sipho Chaine and Ricardo Goss.

“You deserved more broertjie but you should be proud of everything you did up until now, better things are coming your way. Keep pushing my man,” wrote McCarthy, the current Kenya head coach, in response to one of Petersen’s Instagram posts.

Broos explained that he left Petersen out of his squad simply because he could not get to know the player after such a short time.

Broos – ‘He was only with us for two days’

“When we make selection there has to be a certain balance. Do we have height in our selection? Do we have players in good shape? And do we have players who are not with us for the first time?” said Broos.

“That is the reason Petersen is not with us. He was with us for only two days. I said to him yesterday, after we came back from the (final squad) announcement, that I had to choose two out of Goss, Chaine and him.”

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) World Cup

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