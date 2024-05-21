Greek giants show interest in Sundowns’ Ribeiro

Olympiacos are said to be interested in signing Sundowns' Brazilian star.

Lucas Ribeiro might be lost to South African football after only a single season after attracting interest from a number of European teams. The Brazilian is having an outstanding debut season with Mamelodi Sundowns, with 16 goals to his name across all competitions.

He has quickly turned into a favourite amongst the Sundowns faithful, following his arrival at Chloorkop after spells in Belgium and France. A number of top clubs from around the world follow the Caf Champions League and Ribeiro was scouted before Sundowns were knocked out in the semifinals by Esperance of Tunisia.

According to information reaching the Mgosi Squad, the 25-year-old is being monitored by Belgian clubs and Greek giants Olympiacos ahead of next season. Olympiacos are familiar with South African football having previously scouted Keagan Dolly while he was playing in the continental club competition, before he opted to move to France.

A race for fitness

It remains to be seen if Sundowns will be willing to listen to offers for one of their star players, who is expected to challenge for individual honours at the end of the season. The left-footed winger is currently nursing a hamstring injury. He’s in a race against time to recover for next month’s Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates.

The Buccaneers and Masandawana will meet at Mbombela Stadium on June 1.