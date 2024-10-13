Chiefs’ Nabi not happy despite CUFA Cup win

'We created a lot of opportunties and missed them,' Nabi told SABC Sport

Bruce Bvuma was the hero for Chiefs in the penalty shootout. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Nasreddine Nabi was not happy with Kaizer Chiefs’ finishing, even though they managed to lift the CUFA Cup with a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Marumo Gallants at the Free State Stadium on Sunday.

The game finished goalless, with Chiefs missing several opportunities in normal time to take home the trophy. In the shootout, however, Yusuf Maart, Reeve Frosler Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Inacio Miguel scored all four of Chiefs’ spot kicks, while successive saves from Bruce Bvuma gave Chiefs the victory.

Nabi – ‘We created a lot’

“We created a lot of opportunties and missed them,” Nabi told SABC Sport after the match.

“It was just like Sundowns where we also created a lot of opportunities. This is a big problem.”

Chiefs lost 2-1 to Sundowns in their last Betway Premiership match before the international break, but did win their first two Premiership matches under Nabi.

Amakhosi’s next game comes in the shape of a Carling Black Label Knockout last 16 clash with SuperSport United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday night.

“I want a winning mentality,” said Nabi.

“This is not a friendly game, you must have a positive attitude. It is an exercise in winning. If we lose it is a problem for me, we don’t sleep. We lost momentum (today) and gave a chance to the other team. This is unacceptable.”

Chiefs’ penalty lessons

Nabi did say he may have learned a little ahead of the SuperSport game, especially if that game goes to a penaloy shootout.

“We still need to recruit some more elements, honeslty,” said Nabi.