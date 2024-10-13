Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

13 Oct 2024

05:34 pm

Chiefs’ Nabi not happy despite CUFA Cup win

'We created a lot of opportunties and missed them,' Nabi told SABC Sport

Bruce Bvuma - Kaizer Chiefs

Bruce Bvuma was the hero for Chiefs in the penalty shootout. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Nasreddine Nabi was not happy with Kaizer Chiefs’ finishing, even though they managed to lift the CUFA Cup with a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Marumo Gallants at the Free State Stadium on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Chiefs v Gallants in the CUFA Cup is on!

The game finished goalless, with Chiefs missing several opportunities in normal time to take home the trophy. In the shootout, however, Yusuf Maart, Reeve Frosler Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Inacio Miguel scored all four of Chiefs’ spot kicks, while successive saves from Bruce Bvuma gave Chiefs the victory.

Nabi – ‘We created a lot’

“We created a lot of opportunties and missed them,” Nabi told SABC Sport after the match.

“It was just like Sundowns where we also created a lot of opportunities. This is a big problem.”

Chiefs lost 2-1 to Sundowns in their last Betway Premiership match before the international break, but did win their first two Premiership matches under Nabi.

Amakhosi’s next game comes in the shape of a Carling Black Label Knockout last 16 clash with SuperSport United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday night.

“I want a winning mentality,” said Nabi.

“This is not a friendly game, you must have a positive attitude. It is an exercise in winning. If we lose it is a problem for me, we don’t sleep. We lost momentum (today) and gave a chance to the other team. This is unacceptable.”

Chiefs’ penalty lessons

Nabi did say he may have learned a little ahead of the SuperSport game, especially if that game goes to a penaloy shootout.

ALSO READ: Goals, goals goals. These are good times for Bafana Bafana!

“Maybe we have had a look at which players show ability if we play penalties,” added Broos, who is still not totally happy with the make up of his Chiefs squad.

“We still need to recruit some more elements, honeslty,” said Nabi.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Carling Black Label Cup Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Marumo Gallants

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘We have lost a titan’ – South Africans react to Tito Mboweni’s death
News ‘Don’t forget I was part of your plans’: Contractor’s WhatsApp messages accuse Free State premier of corruption
South Africa Former finance minister and Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni dies at 65
Crime RIP ‘Freddy Gums’: ‘Noem My Skollie’ star David Manuel gunned down on Cape Flats
Weather Heatwave hell hits Gauteng with scorching temperatures

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES