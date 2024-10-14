Sundowns’ Maema backs Mngqithi and technical team

Manqoba Mngqithi, Head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns with Romain Folz, and Steve Komphela during the Betway Premiership match against Supersport United at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria on the 17 September 2024 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Neo Maema has become the latest player to give his nod of approval to the revamped Mamelodi Sundowns technical team under the stewardship of Manqoba Mngqithi. Romain Folz and Steve Komphela are tasked with assisting Mngqithi following the unceremonious departure of Rulani Mokwena at the end of last season.

The new era under Mngqithi got off to a shaky start with the MTN8 Cup eluding them but the Brazilians have recovered from their early slump. Sundowns are on a run of five straight wins in all competitions and they will be looking to stretch it to six when they take on Golden Arrows in the Carling Knockout last 16 clash on Saturday.

“When it comes to the technical team, I have a sense of confidence in them. They know what they’re doing,” Maema said about the adjustment period following Mokwena’s exit at Chloorkop.

“It’s just that the first two games, we were trying to know how they play and to get it as players. Since the league started, it has shown that some things are going well.

“There are still some things that obviously the past coach has left and he’s (Mngqithi) not a new coach but the difference in how he wants us to do stuff and it’s coming together slowly but surely.”

The turnaround in form has gone a long way in silencing early critics. Maema was not surprised at the scrutiny the team came under after back-to-back defeats to Stellenbosch FC in the semifinals of the top eight competition.

“Personally, I think all eyes have always been there (on Sundowns). If you’re a dominant force in South African football, all eyes will be on you,” the 28-year-old concluded.

“It’s not a matter of people looking at us. It was us taking it game by game, winning and making sure that we compete for every trophy that’s available and giving our supporters a good show.”

Playing in front of their home fans at Lucas Moripe Stadium, the Tshwane giants will be expected to brush aside Arrows in the beer cup. The hard-to-please Masandawana faithful will be hoping to avoid another heartache after being knocked out in the first round of the competition by TS Galaxy last season.