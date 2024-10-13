Organisers – Chiefs v Gallants in the CUFA Cup is on!

The CUFA Cup clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Gallants on Sunday at the Free State Stadium will go ahead...

Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Gallants will meet as planned in the CUFA Cup on Sunday. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

The CUFA Cup clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Gallants on Sunday at the Free State Stadium will go ahead as planned, the organisers have announced.

This is after Marumo Gallants released a statement on Saturday saying they were, at that stage, unable to play because of a dispute with the tournament organisers.

Chiefs-Gallants ‘will take place’

“The CUFA Cup match between Marumo Gallants v Kaizer Chiefs will take place today as planned, Sunday 13 October at 15:00 kickoff,” read a statement from the Cultural Urban Festival Africa (CUFA).

“This follows the meeting that took place on Sunday morning to resolve the concerns raised by Marumo Gallants.

“We are delighted that the resolution was reached on time and the supporters will enjoy the match.

“The organisers would like to thank all the stakeholders for their support in this matter.”

Gallants statement

Gallants issued a statement on Saturday that had put the match in doubt.

“Marumo Gallants FC would like to advise its supporters and fans that it is unable to confirm its participation in the CUFA Cup game against Kaizer Chiefs FC on the 13th October 2024, due to a contractual dispute with the organisers,” read the statement.

“Marumo Gallants FC shall advise accordingly should the dispute be resolved in time to confirm their participation.”