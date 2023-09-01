Mokwena adds spice to MTN8 showdown, Ntseki not amused

“And I think they (Sundowns) have benefited a lot... there were moments when they were very lucky," says Ntseki.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena and Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Molefi Ntseki during the media conference at PSL Headquarters on Thursday. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The MTN8 semi-final clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns is promising to be a mouthwatering football action, and Sundowns coach, Rulani Mokwena, has added a dash of spice to the mix.

In a recent post-match interview, Mokwena made an interesting comment about Chiefs, calling them a historically lucky club.

Some folks saw it as a bit of an unfair jab at Chiefs who are known – or maybe were known – as cup kings of local football.

But then, in a twist that’s sure to leave a few eyebrows raised, Mokwena poured more fuel onto the fire.

He suggested that even the biblical God is a Chiefs supporter. And yes, you read that right.

“It is very true, God must be a Kaizer Chiefs supporter,” Mokwena proclaimed, after a rather lengthy and winding attempt to justify his original statement.

Now, that’s a compliment of epic proportions, isn’t it? Imagine someone saying, “God loves you,” and having the evidence to back it up, Mokwena added.

Mokwena suggests Chiefs have divine favours

“And there is no greater compliment that could be given. Honestly, I wish someone would say to me ‘my goodness God loves you’, and not only say it but really have the evidence to point to say it’s true,” added Mokwena.

Of course, Chiefs coach, Molefi Ntseki, didn’t just sit back and let that one slide. He fired back, suggesting that Sundowns have had their fair share of luck too.

“We can say the same about any team that is doing well in the league or any cup games,” said Ntseki when asked about Mokwena’s words.

“If you can look at Manchester City, there were games where they were very lucky and won games…”

Chiefs coach fires back

“But the most important thing is going into those games with confidence, belief, faith and obviously luck will be on your side.

“And I think they (Sundowns) have benefited a lot, because if you look at the seven years of winning the league, there were moments when they were very lucky, so it is very normal.



“The time when Chiefs were winning it was also normal to say things at times that turned out for you,” added Ntseki.

And whether it was playful banter, a terrible apology or just downright disrespect to the Chiefs brand, it has certainly added spice ahead of this afternoon’s clash.

It will now be interesting to see if the footballing gods are indeed on Chiefs’ side, or if Sundowns will prove their own luck. Either way, it’s bound to be an exciting showdown.