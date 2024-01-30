Chiefs set to try lure Mosimane back to SA?

Kaizer Chiefs are set to open talks with Pitso Mosimane over the head coach job at the end of the season, a source has revealed to Phakaaathi.



Mosimane has been linked with the Chiefs for some time, but the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al-Ahly opted to go to Saudi Arabia to take up a coaching job with Abha Club.

Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung, however, refuted the reports that they held talks with Mosimane but did no say whether or not they are interested in bringing Mosimane to Naturena.

The former Bafana Bafana coach has signed a short-term contract with the Saudi Pro League side though and that has opened the door for a club like Chiefs to open talks with him at the end of the season, according to the source.

“The Chiefs management was happy to hear that Pitso (Mosimane) has signed a short-term deal with that club from Saudi Arabia. Kaizer (Motaung) senior ias a fan of Pitso and when he said some time ago that only two local coaches could coach Chiefs, one of those coaches he was talking about was Pitso,” said the source.



With Mosimane preferring to bring his own trusted techical support staff, Chiefs could be forced to let go of some of the technical staff members who have been with the team for many years.

It remains to be seen if a compromise would be made from bot sides in order for the deal to be concluded.