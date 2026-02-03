Chiefs’ Petersen shows that hard work pays off

'His level of commitment at training every single day, without complaining, was unbelievable,' said Kaizer Chiefs head coach Cedric Kaze.

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze says there has been no actual change in the commitment of goalkeeper Brandon Petersen in his sensational season-so-far with Amakhosi.

Chiefs captain

Petersen is set to captain Chiefs again on Wednesday evening in Amakhosi’s Nedbank Cup last 32 clash with Stellenbosch at the Cape Town Stadium. The 31 year-old is going for his fifth successive clean sheet in 2026, and his 16th clean sheet in 24 appearances in all competitions this season.

All of this comes after he made just five appearances in all competitions for Amakhosi last season.

His form this season has also seen Petersen handed the captain’s armband, but Kaze says he has always been a leader in the Amakhosi camp.

“Character-wise he has been the same since last season,” said the Chiefs co-head coach, who has been at the club since the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

“Since I got to this team I found a very responsible player. Even without the armband he was a figure of authority at the club, he is the one collecting fines and writing up players who are late (for training).

“He is a player everyone at the club respects. Good things happen to good people. Sometimes last season he wasn’t playing but his level of commitment at training every single day, without complaining, was unbelievable. Today we can see, with the chance he has been given, he has proven to everyone that he is a very good goalkeeper.”

Chiefs are defending their Nedbank Cup title that they won last season, ending a decade-long wait for a piece of Premier Soccer League silverware.

Amakhosi’s fine progress

Despite head coach Nasreddine Nabi leaving the club, Amakhosi have made good progress in the new campaign under Kaze and fellow co-head coach Khalil Ben Youssef.

At the halfway point of their Betway Premiership campaign, Chiefs have lost just one match, and are well placed to mount a concerted challenge for the title.

They have also revived their Caf Confederation Cup Group D campaign this year with consecutive wins of Zambian side Zesco.

A lot of this has been built on Chiefs’ amazing defensive record, particularly impressive given their struggles at the back last season.



“In every team, players need clarity, it is very important. The players know our tactics, it is not about how they play, it is to make them understand and believe,” added Kaze.

“(It’s to say) let’s play to our strong points and try to minimise our weaknesses. Everyone knows last season we conceded a lot of goals from crosses and set pieces and counter attacks. Now everyone knows how we set up at set pieces … how when we have the ball we have to be more careful and have a structured and dynamic rest defence, to not allow counters and transitions.”