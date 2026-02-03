PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Chiefs’ Petersen shows that hard work pays off

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

3 February 2026

09:02 am

RELATED ARTICLES

'His level of commitment at training every single day, without complaining, was unbelievable,' said Kaizer Chiefs head coach Cedric Kaze.

Brandon Petersen - Kaizer Chiefs

Brandon Petersen is having a fantastic season with Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze says there has been no actual change in the commitment of goalkeeper Brandon Petersen in his sensational season-so-far with Amakhosi. 

Chiefs captain

Petersen is set to captain Chiefs again on Wednesday evening in Amakhosi’s Nedbank Cup last 32 clash with Stellenbosch at the Cape Town Stadium. The 31 year-old is going for his fifth successive clean sheet in 2026, and his 16th clean sheet in 24 appearances in all competitions this season. 

ALSO READ: Cardoso warns of pressure as Sundowns focus on Nedbank Cup

All of this comes after he made just five appearances in all competitions for Amakhosi last season. 

His form this season has also seen Petersen handed the captain’s armband, but Kaze says he has always been a leader in the Amakhosi camp. 

“Character-wise he has been the same since last season,” said the Chiefs co-head coach, who has been at the club since the start of the 2024/25 campaign. 

“Since I got to this team I found a very responsible player. Even without the armband he was a figure of authority at the club, he is the one collecting fines and writing up players who are late (for training). 

“He is a player everyone at the club respects. Good things happen to good people. Sometimes last season he wasn’t playing but his level of commitment at training every single day, without complaining, was unbelievable. Today we can see, with the chance he has been given, he has proven to everyone that he is a very good goalkeeper.” 

Chiefs are defending their Nedbank Cup title that they won last season, ending a decade-long wait for a piece of Premier Soccer League silverware. 

Amakhosi’s fine progress

Despite head coach Nasreddine Nabi leaving the club, Amakhosi have made good progress in the new campaign under Kaze and fellow co-head coach Khalil Ben Youssef. 

RELATED ARTICLES

At the halfway point of their Betway Premiership campaign, Chiefs have lost just one match, and are well placed to mount a concerted challenge for the title. 

They have also revived their Caf Confederation Cup Group D campaign this year with consecutive wins of Zambian side Zesco.

A lot of this has been built on Chiefs’ amazing defensive record, particularly impressive given their struggles at the back last season. 

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Kaze lauds Maboe’s ‘amazing football IQ’

“In every team, players need clarity, it is very important. The players know our tactics, it is not about how they play, it is to make them understand and believe,” added Kaze. 

“(It’s to say) let’s play to our strong points and try to minimise our weaknesses. Everyone knows last season we conceded a lot of goals from crosses and set pieces and counter attacks. Now everyone knows how we set up at set pieces … how when we have the ball we have to be more careful and have a structured and dynamic rest defence, to not allow counters and transitions.”

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Nedbank Cup Stellenbosch F.C.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Johnny the walker: What now for the DA?
News Witness F: ‘Matlala had access to most generals’ at Saps head office
Opinion World Cancer Day means more when the disease moves into your house
Politics ‘It’s mission accomplished for me’: What John Steenhuisen will do next
News Spotlight on inmate wellbeing as half of prison deaths are suicides

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News