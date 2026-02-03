Cardoso warns of pressure as Sundowns turn focus to Nedbank Cup

“I think there's been an increased pressure on this team especially regarding the champions league and in cups too,” Cardoso said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso believes the weight of expectation is taking its toll on his players as they continue their pursuit of an elusive second CAF Champions League title.

Sundowns’ elusive second star

The Brazilians last lifted Africa’s premier club competition in 2016 under former coach Pitso Mosimane. While Sundowns have dominated the domestic scene by winning a remarkable eight successive premiership titles, continental and cup success has eluded them.

Their struggles in knockout competitions are well documented as the last trophy Sundowns claimed outside the league came in the 2021–22 season, when they won the Nedbank Cup.

Since then, they have finished as runners-up on four occasions in major competitions, including last season’s champions league final. Cardoso admits the constant scrutiny, particularly around continental ambitions, has created an intense environment for his squad.

“I think there’s been an increased pressure on this team especially regarding the champions league and in cups too,” Cardoso said ahead of Wednesday’s Nedbank Cup round of 32 clash against Gomora United.

“In all press conferences of the champions league before and after, even when we go abroad, there’s always that question of when we are going to put the second star on your badge.

“There’s an increased permanent pressure on my players regarding the champions league trophy and cups. As much as you think they are professionals, experienced and they should deal with it, but it’s not that simple because in the end, we’re all human beings.”

Sundowns now turn their attention to a different kind of challenge as they host Gomora United, who campaign in the Motsepe Foundation Championship. The fixture comes at a crucial time for Cardoso’s side, who are looking to bounce back to winning ways following a 2–1 defeat to Al-Hilal in the champions league last Friday in Rwanda.

Cardoso – ‘An opponent we have to respect’

Despite the gap in divisions, Cardoso has warned against complacency, revealing that United are not entirely unknown opponents after the sides recently met in a friendly encounter.

“This is a team that we had an opportunity to play recently in a friendly match and they are an opponent that we have to respect. While I’m here, my assistant coaches are working hard,” he concluded.

“Not only on the analysis because they are already done but the preparations of the match in order to understand the details of how to approach it so that we can pass on proper information to the players. Expect a very strong line-up from Mamelodi Sundowns.”