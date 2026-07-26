Chiefs’ Petersen wants a standard to be set with Toyota Cup win

'I think we should start by hitting the ground running and make sure that from the first whistle we go out to win the game' said Petersen this week.

Kaizer Chiefs captain and goalkeeper Brandon Petersen says Amakhosi will be going all out to lift the Toyota Cup for the first time when they take on Zimbabwean champions Scottland FC at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday afternoon (kick off 3pm).

Chiefs’ Toyota Cup blues

Chiefs were thumped 4-0 by Tanzanian side Young Africans in the inaugural Toyota Cup in 2024, and last year lost on penalties to Ghana’s Asante Kotoko.

The game against Scottland gives an expected sell-out crowd the first chance to see Chiefs on home soil under new head coach Fernando Da Cruz.

“I think we should start by hitting the ground running and make sure that from the first whistle we go out to win the game,” said Petersen this week.

“This is the first step for us, to set the tone for the season. It is important we take it as that – you have one chance to win it, it is a final. We need to show that hunger and determination and show our supporters that we mean business.”

Petersen also sees facing continental opposition as good preparation for Chiefs ahead of another Caf Confederation Cup campaign. Amakhosi played in the Confederation Cup last season, and just failed to make it out of the group stages.

“It is important for us (the Toyota Cup) because we are playing continental football. These games give you a sense of what it is like playing the Confederation Cup. It doesn’t matter who we play, they want to beat us. For us it is about building our tenacity and courage, to say it doesn’t matter who we face, we want to be dominant and win the game.”

Familiar faces

Scottland are a relatively new face in Zimbabwean football, founded in 2023 by Scott Sakupwanya. Backed by the funding of the Zimbabwean businessman and Member of Parliament, Scottland won promotion to the Zimbabwean top flight in 2024, and won the Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League a year later.

Included in Norman Mapeza’s Scottland side are former Chiefs forwards Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat.

“We are excited,” added Petersen.

“I spoke to Knowledge … he wasn’t here in my time but we are looking forward to facing those guys and seeing them back on the field. I know the supporters will be cheering us on.”