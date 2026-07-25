Hybrid tech adds performance spark to Toyota RAV4 GR-Sport

The HEV badge on the back of the world's best-selling vehicle ensures there is more than enough urge on tap.

I went through my road test archives and the last time I bothered taking a Toyota RAV4 to Gerotek was 20 years ago.

It was a 100kW, 2.2 litre diesel, non-turbo derivative that ran a six-speed manual gearbox. It was not fast in any way.

But this was back in the day when I would road test anything and everything to build a meaningful database of information.

The Toyota RAV4 GR-Sport draws on Toyota’s motorsport pedigree to deliver a sporty drive. Picture: Mark Jones

First RAV4 to wear GR-Sport badge

The Toyota RAV4 you see here not only features state-of-the-art hybrid electric technology, it also carries the GR-Sport name.

I have become more selective in my old age, as new vehicles and model derivatives arrive in South Africa almost daily.

There is no way I can get to them all, but the Toyota RAV4 GR-Sport warrants a performance road test to back its on-paper credentials.

Electricity adds power

Under the hood you have a 137kW/221Nm, 2.5 litre naturally aspirated engine married to a small, self-charging, 1.1kWh lithium battery that drives a pair of electric motors.

One is on the front axle with a rated 100kW/202Nm and one on the rear with 40kW/121Nm. They are connected front to rear by e-Four electronic traction control technology.

I am not going to get into Toyota Japanese accounting, because you will need a varsity degree to try and figure it out.

But in a nutshell, what they do is they take these individual power and torque outputs of the engine and the electric motors and combine them into a number they like.

Angular door lines on the Toyota RAV4 GR-Sport sharpen the side profile. Picture: Mark Jones

It’s fast enough

This means that the Toyota RAV4 GR-Sport HEV you see here produces a claimed combined 176kW of power and 221Nm of torque. Told you. Don’t ask.

Staying with the numbers, the industry benchmark 0-100km/h sprint was done in just 8.15 seconds, while almost running into the electronic speed limiter of 180km/h in the half mile (800m) test.

The roll-on acceleration tests were also impressive. The electricity on tap fills the torque gaps that would be left by a naturally aspirated powered vehicle.

This was probably the part that made the Toyota RAV4 GR-Sport HEV most fun to drive in the city and on the open road.

The Toyota RAV4 GR-Sport offers a bigger, brighter, 12.9-inch display infotainment display. Picture: Supplied.

Excellent fuel consumption

What further adds to long-term ownership appeal is that this is all done without sacrificing fuel efficiency.

With a varied mix of driving, including the flat-out performance testing, I managed a very good average fuel consumption of 6.1 litres per 100km.

Without too much effort or thought, a range of close on 1 000km on a 55-litre tank of fuel is on the cards. What more do you really need?

Tongue in cheek. Maybe a plug-in hybrid Toyota RAV4 that produces 242kW of power and uses even less fuel.

The Toyota RAV4 GR-Sport offers 20-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers. Picture: Supplied

More than just looks

But then you won’t be driving the first-ever RAV4 GR-Sport, which is a bit more than just a sticker pack.

Sure, you get the GR badging and GR mesh grille, along with wider gloss-black wheel arch mouldings and 20-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers.

But you also get GR dedicated shock absorbers, revised spring rates, additional front and rear crossmember braces, and a 15 mm reduction in ride height for sharper handling.

While inside, GR sports seats, alloy pedals, red contrast stitching and exclusive trim details remind you all the time you are driving a GR-Sport vehicle.

The Toyota RAV4 GR-Sport looks the part from every angle. Picture: Mark Jones

Pricing and warranty

Coming in at R941 800, there is a lot of competition out there, especially from the Chinese.

But if your budget allows, do yourself a favour go drive this Toyota RAV4 GR-Sport HEV before you just buy on price.

Long before you get to the power of the Toyota brand and what this means in terms of resale, reliability and driveway appeal, come back and talk to me about the refinement and ride quality on offer.

All Toyota RAV4 models are sold with a six-service/90 000km service plan and a three-year/100 000km warranty.

The EV battery is covered by an eight-year/160 000km warranty. Service and warranty plan extensions are available through Toyota’s national dealer network.