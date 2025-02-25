Mihlali Ndamase and her mom jet off to Turkey for dental makeover

But the trip wasn’t just about their new smiles...

Award-winning content creator Mihlali Ndamase and her mother recently travelled to Turkey for a dental makeover.

Turkey has become a sought-after destination for influencers and celebrities seeking life-changing cosmetic treatments.

READ MORE: ‘Who said sangomas shouldn’t look good?’: Gogo Manzini recovering after 6 reconstructive surgeries in Turkey, including BBL

However, Mihlali and her mum’s trip wasn’t just about the dental makeover.

The pair also took the opportunity to explore Konak Izmir, one of Turkey’s most popular attractions.

“Prepare to be sick of me,” Mihlali said in one of the videos showing off her new set on her Instagram stories.

She mentioned that she would share all the details about the makeover, from the bookings to prices of the veneers and more, upon their return to South Africa.

According to Prime Dental Turkey, the clinic where Mihlali and her mother had their makeovers, a full veneer (metal fused) costs at least £140, about R3,253.29 per tooth.

“One of my insecurities turned into a compliment,” Mihlali’s mum wrote, also showing off her new teeth.

ALSO READ: Five most sought-after surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures in 2024

R150k on veneers

Mihlali’s friend, Lasizwe Dambuza, previously spent a whopping R150,000 on his teeth makeover.

However, Lasizwe chose to stay local, opting to have his veneers installed by South Africa’s celebrity dentist, Dr Alexander Faizi Youssefián-Rawháni (aka Dr Smile, Lex Leo).

“Like, I really can’t believe I just spent 150K on my new teeth! I hope these veneers come with advanced English vocabulary for the next 20 years! I love Dr Smile, but yoh, I wish upon no one to experience 150K leaving their account in the blink of an eye,” Lasizwe wrote at the time.

NOW READ: Ntuli wants ‘Celeste N Da Big Dudes’ award at Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards [VIDEO]