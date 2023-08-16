Local Soccer

Chiefs release Bimenyimana after only one season

“Kaizer Chiefs have come to an agreement with striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana to part ways after one season,” say Chiefs.

Chiefs release Bimenyimana 21 games and eight goals

Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana has parted ways with Kaizer Chiefs (Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Caleb Bimenyimana is now a free agent after his club Kaizer Chiefs decided to release him after just one season at the Naturena based side. 

The lanky Burundian joined Chiefs in September last year and showed some promising signs under then coach Arthur Zwane. 

Bimenyimana made headlines and wrote his own little chapter in the local football history books when he scored a hat-trick of penalty goals in Chiefs’ 3-1 win over Stellenbosch FC in October last year. 

But after that he struggled to get into any groove and was hardly used towards the end of the season. 

He however ended the season as the Soweto giants’ top goal scorer with eight goals in 21 appearances.  

Bimenyimana had also not featured under Chiefs new coach Molefi Ntseki before the club  announced he was leaving on Wednesday afternoon.

“Kaizer Chiefs have come to an agreement with striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana to part ways after one season,” reads Chiefs’ short statement. 

“He featured 21 times for Chiefs (17 starts + 4 subs) and found the back of the net eight times. He will be free to join a team.”

There were some rumours that he was wanted by Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic but the move failed after  the 25-year-old had travelled to the club. 

