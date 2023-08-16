Sundowns grant Kutumela’s wish to go on loan, joins City

The out-of-favour Kutumela struggled for game time last season making only six DStv Premiership appearances.

Rulani Mokwena has wished Thabiso Kutumela well at Cape Town City where he will spend the rest of the season on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.



The out-of-favour Kutumela struggled for game time last season at Sundowns, making only six DStv Premiership appearances. He joined The Brazilians on a five-year deal in 2021.

The ambitious Cape Town club announced Kutumela’s arrival on Wednesday. Mokwena says the 30-year-old, who still have three years left on his contract, asked to be loaned out to The Citizens.

“Kutumela has requested to go on loan and we have agreed with Cape Town City and I just want to officially thank him for services to the club and I wish him everything of the best,” Mokwena said.

Mokwena also revealed that he might have to go into the transfer market if some of his players don’t get over their injuries.



“If we can get Thapelo (Morena) back quickly and (Abubeker) Nassir , I think we are in a decent situation,” he said.

“Of course, we have to look if we want to go into the market but that’s a space for the sporting director and the club but they know my feelings about the squad so I leave it to them.”

Gift Motupa, Keletso Makgalwa, and Promise Mkhuma are also expected to leave the defending champions in search of game time elsewhere.