Goalscorer Shandu reacts to Pirates draw against Chippa

“It’s not the result that we wanted," says the Bucs defender.

Bandile Shandu of Pirates and Ayabulela Konqobe of Chippa United during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 game at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Tuesday. (Deryck Foster/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates defender Bandile Shandu says they never expected the result they got against Chippa United.



This comes after the Buccaneers were held to a 1-1 draw in a DStv Premiership clash played at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday,



Pirates came into the game against the Chilli Boys with the club high on morale after picking up convincing victories in their last two games.

They beat Royal AM 4-1 in a league clash and they went on to thrash Sekhukhune United 5-0 in the quarter-finals of the MTN8 Cup last weekend.

Shandu opened the scoring for Pirates in the first half of the match against the Chilli Boys, with the former Maritzburg United player making his first start of the season.

But, his goal was later cancelled out by Bucs on-loan midfielder Goodman Mosele, who brought Chippa back into the game and made sure the teams end up sharing the spoils.

“It’s not the result that we wanted, we wanted to keep the winning momentum going. But we will take the point, keep on fighting and keep on going,” said the defender.

“We still have the brotherhood, the unity (in the team). So, we will build-up from this going into our next game.”



Having scored his first goal for the Sea Robbers, Shandu credited his teammates for the effort they put into the game and leading up to the goal.

“The goal was a team effort, the build-up and everything. Credit to the team, it was a great goal and a great collective effort,” he added.

Following the draw against Chippa, Jose Riveiro’s men will be looking to get back to winning ways in their next game. The club travels to Comoros for their Caf Champions League preliminary round clash against Djabal on Saturday.