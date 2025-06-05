Chiefs release striker in squad shake-up

Striker Fiston Mayele continues to be linked with a move to Amakhosi.

Kaizer Chiefs have continued the reshaping of their squad after announcing that striker Ranga Chivaviro is leaving the club.

Chivaviro joins midfielders Sabelo Radebe and Njabulo Blom on the list of departures announced since the season ended.

Chiefs ‘will not be extending’

“Kaizer Chiefs will not be extending striker Ranga Chivaviro’s contract when it expires at the end of the month,” read a brief statement on the Chiefs official website on Wednesday.

“The Limpopo-born attacker joined Amakhosi from Marumo Gallants in the 2023/24 season on a two-year deal. He scored nine goals and provided one assist in 45 official matches wearing Chiefs colours over two seasons.

“We thank Ranga for his positive contribution to the team and wish him all the best in his future exploits.”

Chiefs struggled for goals again in the 2024/25 season, and are set to bring in at least one new striker ahead of the new campaign.

Congolese forward Fiston Mayele, whose goals helped inspire Pryamids to a first ever Caf Champions League title, has been strongly linked with a move to Amakhosi.

Mayele watch

Mayele played under Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi at Tanzanian side Yanga, and admitted recently that he had spoken to Nabi as recently as December.

The Tunisian was also in Cairo for the second leg of the Caf Champions League final between Pyramids and Sundowns, in which Mayele scored one of the goals in a 2-1 win for the home side.