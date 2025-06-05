Betway PSL

Chiefs youngster joins US academy

By Jonty Mark

5 June 2025

'Chukwu continues to make us proud on international soil,' Chiefs announced via their youth team's Instagram channel.

Chukwudi Luvuno - Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs’ Chukwudi Luvuno has joined the academy of Charlotte FC in the MLS. Picture: kaizerchiefsyouth/Istagram

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that one of their youth team stars Chukwudi Luvuno has joined the academy of US Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC.

Chiefs’ talented youngster

Luvuno, 15, plays as either a right wing-back or right back.

“Chukwudi Luvuno has officially joined Charlotte Academy in the United States representing Charlotte Academy U16 & U17 in the MLS Next — the youth development league of Major League Soccer — Chukwu continues to make us proud on international soil,” Amakhosi announced via their youth team’s Instagram channel.

