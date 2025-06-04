Why Ahly’s Riveiro does not want to sign Pirates players

'I have not requested the inclusion of any player from Orlando Pirates to Al Ahly out of respect for them, as I respect the club,' Riveiro told Al Ahly TV.

Al Ahly head coach Jose Riveiro says he will not ask for players from Orlando Pirates out of respect for the Buccaneers.

Riveiro left Pirates towards the end of this season after three years in charge. Under the Spaniard, the Buccaneers won three MTN8 titles and two Nedbank Cups. His success at Pirates – they also reached this season’s Caf Champions League semifinals – prompted Egyptian giants Ahly to sign up the 49 year-old.

Riveiro’s first task with Ahly

Riveiro’s first task will be to lead Ahly at the Fifa Club World Cup in the USA later this month.

“I have not requested the inclusion of any player from Orlando Pirates to Al Ahly out of respect for them, as I respect the club,” Riveiro told Al Ahly TV.

“At the moment, I do not want to rush into looking for new deals. I am focusing on preparing for the Club World Cup, after which we will accurately determine our needs.”

Messi first up

Al Ahly are in Group A at the Fifa Club World Cup. They will take on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on June 15, Brazil’s Palmeiras on June 19 and Portuguese giants FC Porto on June 24.