Chiefs shoot down Arrows to reach Home of Legends Cup final

Chiefs will play the winner between Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United later today.

Mfundo Vilakazi (centre) celebrates his goal during the Home of Legends Cup clash against Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday. Picture: Chiefs media/X

Kaizer Chiefs advanced to the Home of Legends Cup final after beating Golden Arrows 2-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday morning.

Goals from Mfundo Vilakazi and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo in each half earned Amakhosi a spot in the final where they’ll play the winner between Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United.

It took Chiefs only six minutes to take the lead through Vilakazi who hammered home a cross from Reeve Frosler.



Nkosingiphile Gumede kept Arrows in the game in the first half making some good saves to deny Amakhosi who took the slender 1-0 lead to the half-time break.

A mistake at the back from Abafana Bes’thende led to another goal for Chiefs in the 50th minute. Ngcobo benefitted from the error and doubled the Amakhosi lead.

Blessing Mchunu almost grabbed one for Arrows in the 64th minute, but he was denied by Bruce Bvuma who started in goals for Chiefs in Facre Ntwari’s absence. Ntwari is away on international duty for Rwanda.



Gladwin Shitolo missed a chance to pull one for Arrows in the dying minutes of the match, but his free header went wide of goal.

The final will be played later today at 5pm.

Kaizer Chiefs XI: Bvuma, Frosler, Msimango, Kwinika, Cross, Maart ©, Mthethwa, Shabalala, Vilakazi, Mmodi, Du Preez

Subs: Petersen, Miguel, Mashiane, Solomons, Sam, Cossa, Kgosana, Zwane, Ngcobo, Mdantsane, Potsane, Duba, Chivaviro

Golden Arrows XI: Gumede , Shitolo, Mantshiyane, S.Cele, Dlamini, L.Dube, Mthanti, Mbanjwa , B.Cele, Mutizwa

Subs: Mlungwana, Mhlongo, Nxadi, , Zwane, Ndwandwe, Sibiya, Mchunu, Van Rooi, Nguse, Ncube, Moon