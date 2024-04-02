Chiefs’ Solomons wary of ‘cheating’ Stellies ahead of league clash

Solomons knows that it won't be an easy task to beat his former team Stellenbosch.

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to complete a double over Stellenbosch FC when the sides meet in a DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium this evening.



Chiefs beat Stellies 2-0 at Athlone stadium in the first round of the season with Pule Mmodi and Christian Saile scoring the goals for Amakhosi.



But with Steve Barker’s team on an 13-game unbeaten run in the league, Chiefs defender Dillan Solomons knows that it won’t be an easy task to beat his former team.



”We know what type of a team they are, a transitional team, very good on counter attacks and they have a few youngsters coming through. But for us it’s about sticking to what we know and doing our best,” said Solomons as quoted by SABC Sport.



”They are a team that likes to cheat with the front man, so it’s just about us playing quicker through the lines and hopefully we can break them down,” added Solomons, who joined Chiefs from Stellies in June 2022.



Rayners pose great threat to Chiefs defence



With Stellies scoring goals for fun and having put nine past their opponents in the last two games – a 6-1 victory over Milford in the Nedbank Cup and a 3-0 win over Royal AM in the league, Chiefs defender Edmilson Dove has identified Iqraam Rayners as the greatest threat to the Chiefs defence on Tuesday night.



”I think he is a good player, but the most important thing is about ourselves. I think we have been doing well defensively and obviously it’s a matter of confidence and we are ready for what is coming,” said Dove.



Kick of for tonight’s game is 7.39pm.