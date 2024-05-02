Sundowns sweep aside ten-man Chiefs to seal another title

Rulani Mokwena's men hammer Amakhosi 5-1 at FNB Stadium.

It is hard to know who can stop Mamelodi Sundowns, who wrapped up a seventh consecutive DStv Premiership title on Thursday, a 5-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium sealing the deal with six games to spare.

It is certainly not Cavin Johnson’s Amakhosi, who are 29 points adrift of Sundowns, and who were only staving off the inevitable here once defender Given Msimango was sent off for a professional foul in just the 19th minute.

Sundowns are now also a game closer to an ‘invincible’ Premiership season, and can complete a league and cup double, with a Nedbank Cup semifinal coming up against Stellenbosch on Sunday.

Rulani Mokwena could afford to rest the likes of Peter Shalulile and Ronwen Williams for this match and still win, Sundowns waking up after a rather lifeless first half display, to kill off Amakhosi with goals from Tashreeq Matthews, Mathias Esquivel, Lucas Ribeiro and Thembinkosi Lorch.

Referee Abongile Tom found himself at the centre of a scrappy first half, with two key decisions falling in Sundowns’ favour.

In the tenth minute, Neo Maema flew into a challenge on Edson Castillo and caught the Chiefs midfielder on his shin. It looked a poor over-the-top challenge and could easily have seen Maema sent off, but Tom only branded a yellow card.

The referee then did produce a red in the 19th minute, as Lucas Ribeiro produced a swift counter-attack, and was clumsily brought down by Given Msimango when through on goal. The decision, despite Chiefs’ protests, looked the right one, and an already difficult task got almost impossible for Johnson’s side.

Still, they battled resolutely, with Sundowns creating few opportunities in the first half. Masandawana’s best opportunity of the opening period fell to Matthews, found by an excellent pass from Lorch.

Bruce Bvuma, however, raced off his line to stop Matthews effort, and also parried a follow up from Lorch.

Chiefs even carved out a chance of their own on the stroke of half time, Pule Mmodi producing a fine reverse pass for Reeve Frosler, but defender Mosa Lebusa got in the way of his fierce drive.

Sundowns fire up

Sundowns came out for the second half with far more fire in their bellies, and Bvuma did well to tip away Esquivel’s piledriver.

In the 52nd minute, however, Sundowns did go in front, Ribeiro finding Matthews, and this time he made no mistake for his third league goal since joining Sundowns in January.

In the 57th minute, the game was as good as up as Esquivel danced into the penalty area, and beat Bvuma with the help of a healthy deflection. It was the Argentinean’s first top flight goal for Sundowns and his second in all competitions.

Matthews added another in the 82nd minute, running clear and smashing the ball past Bvuma.

Chiefs got a penalty five minutes from time, for a push on substitute Mduduzi Shabalala, who stepped up himself and grabbed a consolation for Amakhosi.

But Ribeiro and Lorch had the final say, the former driving home from the edge of the box, and the latter making it five, before being mobbed by his jubilant teammates.