‘We didn’t create enough chances,’ Tinkler on Pirates loss

"It was just us on the ball, we didn't commit more in attack," said the former Pirates and SuperSport coach.

Cape Town City’s winless run extended to 10 games after their loss to Orlando Pirates on Wednesday.



A brace by Tshegofatso Mabasa was enough to hand the Buccaneers a 2-0 win in a DStv Premiership clash played at the Cape Town Stadium,

After the loss, City coach Eric Tinkler admitted that his team did not create enough chances to win the game.

“It was just us on the ball, we didn’t commit more in attack with two strikers like we had hoped, we didn’t really create many chances, but I was quite happy with the team’s performance in the first half. We managed to keep it at nil-nil and obviously frustrate a quality team like Pirates,” Tinkler told SuperSport TV after the game.

“Took a bit of a gamble, made a change at half-time [Taahir Goedeman came on for Patrick Fisher]. I thought we needed to be better on the ball in attack and the quality that Pirates possessed in the second half, two opportunities, two goals, that’s the quality that they have and we find ourselves on the losing side,” he added.



City had a penalty appeal turned down by referee Thando Ndzandzeka but Tinkler didn’t want to dwell much on the incident, saying it made no difference that it wasn’t given.



“To be honest, I can’t really comment on that. I saw everybody raising their hand saying it was a handball, whether it was or want’s I don’t know. It makes no difference, it wasn’t given.”

City are not in action this weekend because of the Nedbank Cup semifinals. They will next face Moroka Swallows at home next Tuesday.