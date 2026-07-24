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Chiefs’ Da Cruz wants four more attacking signings

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

24 July 2026

10:24 am

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'We have good profiles (already) but we asked for management to get different profiles, so that we can play different football and be less predictable,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Fernando Da Cruz - Kaizer Chiefs

Fernando Da Cruz says Chiefs need four more attacking signings. Picture: Kaizer Chiefs

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Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has confirmed the club are looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Chiefs’ Da Cruz on transfer ambitions

“There are four positions offensively,” Da Cruz told the media on Friday at the Chiefs Village.

“A striker, new wingers and an offensive midfielder. We have good profiles (already) but we asked for management to get different profiles, so that we can play different football and be less predictable.”

Chiefs are set to sell DR Congo winger Glody Lilepo ahead of the new season. Da Cruz also confirmed that Thabo Cele is not part of his plans. Both Lilepo and Cele were not part of Chiefs’ pre-season tour of Spain.

Chiefs will now take on Scottland FC on Sunday at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium and will start their Betway Premiership campaign away to Kruger United on August 1.

“With Lilepo, there are other opportunities and management are hoping to release him, they are in discussions,” added Da Cruz.

“With Cele, there are a lot of players in his position and I prefer other profiles, so for the moment he is not in our plans.”

‘We play every game to win’

The Chiefs head coach has not been shy about his ambitions for the new season, saying they are targeting every trophy on offer.

“We will play every game to win,” said Da Cruz.

“The championship (Premiership) is a marathon, you will not win it in December or January. You have to be close to the other teams in March or April. There are also the different cups and we want to win every game and every trophy.”

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Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Toyota

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