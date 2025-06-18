R36 million for one win! — Sundowns add to World Club Cup loot

If Masandawana can win the tournament they will take home R1.8 billion!

Mamelodi Sundowns’ 1-0 win over Ulsan HD in their Fifa Club World Cup Group F opener has earned them an extra R36 million to add to an already enormous prize pot.

Sundowns to get a share of $1 billion!

With overall prize money at the Fifa Club World Cup totalling US$ 1 billion (about R18 billion), all 32 clubs competing in this tournament are set to walk a way with their coffers richly enhanced.

The $1 billion includes $525 million given to clubs simply for playing in the competition. The participation fees have been allocated regionally, with African sides getting $9.55 million (about R173 million) each.

The prize for winning a match in the group stages is $2 million (about R36 million), meaning Sundowns’ prize pot at the moment already totals a staggering R209 million!

Even a draw in the group stages will get you a cool $1 million (about R18 million), while prize money increases exponentially as a team makes it out of their group and progresses through the knockout rounds.

Sundowns have trickier games to come in Group F against German side Borussia Dortmund, and Brazil’s Fluminense.

But even if they lose both of those matches and don’t make it out of their group, they will still go home with millions of dollars.

On the other side of the coin, and probably in the realm of total fantasy, if Sundowns can win both their remaining group matches, and go all the way and win the Fifa Club World Cup, they will walk away with a frankly ridiculous $97.175 million (including their participation fee).

This amounts to a figure close to a staggering R1.8 billion.

Breakdown of World Club Cup prize money

Group Stage win/Group Stage draw – $US 2 million (about R 36 million)/US$1 million (about R18 million)

Last 16 – $7.5 million (about R 135 million)

Quarterfinals – $13.125 million (about R238 million)

Semifinals- $21 million (about R380 million)

Finalists – $30 million (about R543 million)

Winners – $40 million (about R725 million)