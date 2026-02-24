Chiefs title hopes hit by Stellies comeback win

Flavio Da Silva gave Chiefs the lead, but Stellies turned the game around after the break.

Devin Titus’ brilliant late finish put a huge dent in Kaizer Chiefs’ Betway Premiership hopes yesterday, as Stellenbosch stunned Amakhosi 2-1 at FNB Stadium.

The result piles the pressure on Chiefs, heading into Saturday’s Soweto derby at the same venue.

They already trail Orlando Pirates by eight points, while second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns have also pulled five points clear of Amakhosi.

As hinted at by co-head coach Khalil Ben Youssef in the pre-match press conference, Ethan Chislett made his Chiefs debut, some seven months after joining the club.

It is unclear why it has taken Amakhosi this long to get Chislett up to speed, but the 27 year-old certainly showed an eye for an incisive pass, once he settled into his first official match.

In the 18th minute, Chislett sent Flavio Da Silva surging towards goal but while the Amakhosi striker produced a good turn past Sage Stephens, his finish was too weak and easily cleared.

About five minutes later, it was Chislett who received a good pass from Flavio Da Silva, cut inside and hit a curling right-footed shot that Stephens did well to save.

Striker Ashley Du Preez was perhaps unlucky to be judged offside in the 9th minute when he put a Da Silva cross into the net from close range. But in the 32nd minute he showed exactly why his chances at Chiefs have been inconsistent as he ran onto Paseka Mako’s pass.

Du Preez tried to chip Stephens who got a hand to the ball. It dropped, however, at the Chiefs striker’s feet and he contrived to miss an open goal.

Amakhosi did find the opener in the 36th minute.

Lilepo got free down the right flank, and sent in a cross that Chumani Butsaka got a foot to. The ball, however, struck the head of Da Silva and hit the back of the net.

Stellenbosch were fairly anonymous in the first half. Ashley Cupido hammered one shot over the bar, but Gavin Hunt’s side were far too passive.

They came out with far more intent after the break, however, and levelled in the 51st minute. Cupido sent in a superb low cross that Langelihle Phili lifted deftly past Brandon Petersen and into the roof of the net.

Titus applied the coup de grace, curling a superb effort past Petersen and into the corner of the net.