OPINION: Pirates’ true test lies in the league

It would be difficult for any player to claim legendary status once their playing days are over without a championship medal.

Orlando Pirates fans might not want to hear this, but I’m of the view that the Nedbank Cup exit at the hands of Casric Stars FC should be a catalyst for something far more significant. The manner of their elimination from the season-ending cup competition by a Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit came as a genuine shock.

Pirates’ priority

On paper, Pirates were expected to ease into the quarterfinals against National First Division opposition, but football matches have never been decided by reputation alone. Having said that, if you had asked any Buccaneer at the start of the season which trophy mattered most and the answer would almost certainly have been the Betway Premiership title.

It has been 14 years since they last won the league, and this campaign presents a golden opportunity to end that drought. With due respect to the sponsors, the Nedbank Cup is a low-hanging fruit for the Soweto giants, and the league should always be their bread and butter. Having last lifted the Premiership crown in 2012, the time has come to channel every ounce of energy into the league race and temporarily shelve cup ambitions.

While recent domestic cup successes have added gloss to Pirates’ revival, nothing compares to being crowned champions over a gruelling 30-game campaign and that is the stage upon which legacies are built. The names of Andile Jali, Oupa Manyisa and company still echo around Orlando because of their back-to-back league triumphs from 2010.

League glory immortalises players and it’s now up to Relebohile Mofokeng, Patrick Maswanganyi and Thalente Mbatha to carve out their own chapter or risk being remembered as the nearly men. Kostadin Papic’s vibrant Pirates side was arguably one of the most exciting teams of the PSL era, but without the ultimate prize, their brilliance has faded from mainstream memory.

No more excuses

The league title carries weight and it would be difficult for any player to claim legendary status once their playing days are over without a championship medal to show for it. The time for excuses or hiding behind the short-term success of knockout competitions has expired.

The Soweto giants have paid their dues by finishing as runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns over the past three seasons and now is the time to deliver. The bridesmaid tag will follow this group long after their playing careers end if they fail to get over the line this term