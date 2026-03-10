Sundowns back on top after ORBIT victory

Second half goals from Miguel Reisinho and Iqraam Rayners saw the Brazilians leapfrog the Buccaneers.

Mamelodi Sundowns returned to the top of the Betway Premiership table after securing a 2-0 win over ORBIT College at Olympia Park on Tuesday night.



Second half goals from Miguel Reisinho and Iqraam Rayners saw the Brazilians leapfrog the Buccaneers at the summit of the standings.

The situation could change if Pirates secure a resounding victory against Richards Bay at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday. Sundowns now sit on 47 points after 20 matches, three ahead of Pirates, who still have a game in hand.

ALSO READ: Richards Bay to give Orlando Pirates a ‘good’ fight

With one eye on Friday’s CAF Champions League first-leg quarter-final clash against Stade Malien, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso opted to rest several regular starters. The changes perhaps contributed to a lack of sharpness and rhythm in the first half.

Neither side produced particularly exciting football during the opening period, and Cardoso needed a strong half-time team talk to spark his players into life. That moment arrived just three minutes after the restart when Reisinho broke the deadlock with a sharp finish inside the box.

Arthur Sales lofted a ball into the area that found Nuno Santos, who cushioned a header into the path of Reisinho. The midfielder reacted quickly to volley the ball home and give Sundowns the lead.

A rash challenge inside the box by Ramahlwe Mphahlele on Khuliso Mudau handed the visitors another opportunity to pull clear in the contest. Referee Abongile Tom had little hesitation in pointing to the penalty spot. Rayners stepped up confidently and blasted the ball into the net to double Sundowns’ advantage and give them breathing space just after the hour mark.

The Tshwane giants were rarely troubled by the relegation-threatened hosts in front of a packed crowd in Rustenburg. While it was far from a vintage display by Masandawana, they did enough to secure the three points and reclaim top spot.

Attention will now quickly shift to the encounter against Stade Malien at Loftus Versfeld on Friday night. Cardoso had previously voiced concerns about the limited turnaround time before the continental clash, but he will be pleased that his rotation policy helped preserve several key players.

ALSO READ: Sundowns to host RB Leipzig in high-profile friendly

For ORBIT College, the defeat leaves them second from bottom on 18 points, five ahead of Magesi FC at the foot of the table. The result does little to boost their survival hopes, marking their sixth loss in the last 10 league matches.