Kwinika humbled to be playing with his ‘brother’ Mathoho again

Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika says he is humbled to play with his idol Mulomowandau Mathoho at Amakhosi again.

He says Mathoho is like a brother to him, and they have always encouraged each other even when Kwinika was not at Chiefs for a few years.

Kwinika returned to Chiefs this season after spending a few years at Chippa United and most recently Stellenbosch FC and has become a big part of Arthur Zwane’s team.

Asked how he felt playing ahead of club veteran Mathoho, Kwinika revealed that the two have a special long running relationship.

“It humbles me more than anything,” says Kwinika in a lowered tone. “The very same guy you are asking me about: Tower is my brother. He has been there for me and shown me the way.

“Even when I was not here at Chiefs, he was always checking up on me and telling me about my game. So, now that I am closer to him, he is still pushing me.

“He is fixing me, pushing me to do the correct things. So, I am very humbled. It is not that I am better or anything but I understand the relationship I have with him.

“If it happens that I am out tomorrow and he plays, I will be there for him, supporting him because at the end of the day it is about brotherhood,” added Kwinika.

Kwinika has been the mainstay in Zwane’s team so far, but he says he cannot take credit for that as his performances depend on his defensive partners.

“I am one person who believes that this is a team sport. Well, maybe I am working (harder) and the coach has seen other things in me…

“But for me to perform well there are certain things that they do right. They compliment me. There are certain things that they do right and ensure that I am not exposed,” says Kwinika.

“So, I can never take the credit of me being in the team always and what not, but I will play with Njabulo (Njabulo), I will play with Siya (Ngezana) and I can play with Tower (Mathoho).

“They can easily win aerial balls at any given time and that plays a positive role in my performance. So, it is about me understanding whoever I am paired with so that when things happen we pull together and keep moving.”