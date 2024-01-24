Ex-Pirates striker unhappy with Riveiro’s ‘on-off’ selection

"He changes a lot and that's the reason for their inconsistency in the league," says Kauleza.

While the DStv Premiership remains on a break due to the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in the Ivory Coast, former Orlando Pirates striker Jimmy Kauleza had some time to reflect on the Buccaneers performance in the first round of the season.



Since the arrival of Jose Riveiro as Pirates head coach in July 2022, the Spaniard, who has so far steered the Buccaneer to three domestic knockout trophies, hasn’t been shy about his desire to win the league title.



Consistency in the league has been Pirates’ major issue however, in the face of a rampant Mamelodi Sundowns, who are currently heading towards a seventh successive DStv Premiership crown.



Kauleza, who has saluted Riveiro for having done a good job at Bucs in the last two years, only has one problem with the Pirates mentor.



“I think Pirates have been playing good football, especially when it comes to attack and they can give Sundowns a tough time. But there is just one major issue, which is selection of players,” Kauleza told Phakaaathi.



“He is on and off with his selection, that’s his problem. He changes a lot and that’s the reason for their inconsistency in the league.”



The Buccaneers are aiming for league honours once again this campaign. But, looking at the standings, the former Pirates attacking player doesn’t think the Soweto club will be able to catch up with the

Brazilians.



Pirates are currently sitting in fifth spot on the log with 25 points after 16 matches, while Sundowns are at the summit of the table with 35 points, having only played 13 matches.