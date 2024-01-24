Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Avatar photo

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Football Journalist

2 minute read

24 Jan 2024

11:23 am

Ex-Pirates striker unhappy with Riveiro’s ‘on-off’ selection

"He changes a lot and that's the reason for their inconsistency in the league," says Kauleza.

Ex-Pirates striker unhappy with Riveiro's 'on-off' selection

Jose Riveiro, coach of Orlando Pirates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

While the DStv Premiership remains on a break due to the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in the Ivory Coast, former Orlando Pirates striker Jimmy Kauleza had some time to reflect on the Buccaneers performance in the first round of the season.

ALSO READ: Ex-Pirates striker Mulenga returns to AmaZulu

Since the arrival of Jose Riveiro as Pirates head coach in July 2022, the Spaniard, who has so far steered the Buccaneer to three domestic knockout trophies, hasn’t been shy about his desire to win the league title.

Consistency in the league has been Pirates’ major issue however, in the face of a rampant Mamelodi Sundowns, who are currently heading towards a seventh successive DStv Premiership crown.

Kauleza, who has saluted Riveiro for having done a good job at Bucs in the last two years, only has one problem with the Pirates mentor.

“I think Pirates have been playing good football, especially when it comes to attack and they can give Sundowns a tough time. But there is just one major issue, which is selection of players,” Kauleza told Phakaaathi.

“He is on and off with his selection, that’s his problem. He changes a lot and that’s the reason for their inconsistency in the league.”

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Sithebe faces uncertain future

The Buccaneers are aiming for league honours once again this campaign. But, looking at the standings, the former Pirates attacking player doesn’t think the Soweto club will be able to catch up with the
Brazilians.

Pirates are currently sitting in fifth spot on the log with 25 points after 16 matches, while Sundowns are at the summit of the table with 35 points, having only played 13 matches.

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Orlando Pirates

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics MK party is Zuma’s private security force, there could be more insurrections, expert warns
News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe