Pirates confirm two new signings, announce Nga departure

Pirates have unveiled their January signings.

Tshegofatso Mabasa has returned to Orlando Pirates after the end of his loan spell from Moroka Swallows. (Picture: Christopher Walker/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates have strengthened their squad ahead of the second round of the DStv Premiership, with the club announcing the signing of Thabiso Lebitso from Chippa United and Thalente Mbatha from SuperSport United.

The Buccaneers also confirmed the return of striker Tshegofatso Mabasa from his loan spell at Moroka Swallows.



The 31-year-old Lebitso joins Pirates on a two-and-a-half-a-year deal, while Mbatha is on an initial six-month loan deal with an option to purchase at the end of the season.



Lebitso is looking forward to making a “meaningful” contribution to Pirates’ success.

“Joining Orlando Pirates is a significant milestone in my career, and I’m eager to make a meaningful contribution to the team’s success,” said Lebitso.

Meanwhile, Mbatha, who has been with Matsatsantsa since 2020, is excited about joining the Sea Robbers and also wants to make a significant contribution to the team.

“I’m thrilled to be here and can’t wait to start playing. I see this as a golden opportunity and intend to make the most of it,” said Mbatha, who began his professional football career at Highlands Park FC after graduating from their development team.

Mabasa’s return from Swallows sees the club parting ways with striker Eva Nga.

The Cameroonian forward has struggled to be a regular at the club since his arrival from Chippa in June 2022.



“As we bid farewell to Nga, we welcome back a familiar face in Tshegofatso Mabasa who re-joins the Club after his loan spell at Moroka Swallows came to an end,” read a statement from Pirates.