Hlatshwayo set for contract extension at SuperSport

'As things stand, it seems like he will be getting one more season with the team,' the source revealed.

An insider at DStv Premiership side SuperSport United has revealed that veteran defender Thulani Hlatshwayo is close to signing a contract extension with the club, with his current term at the team ending in June.

The 34-year-old Bafana Bafana defender has been with SuperSport since 2022, following a disappointing spell with Orlando Pirates.

Hlatshwayo, who also captained Bafana during his time with the senior national team, has managed to revive his career at Matsatsantsa, where he has linked up with his ex-coach Gavin Hunt, who mentored him at Bidvest Wits.

The defender has been enjoying plenty of game time at the Tshwane outfit, playing 15 games across all competitions. The source revealed that Hlatshwayo is playing a huge role at SuperSport, where he also helps to guide the youngsters on and off the field.

“Tyson (Hlatshwayo) has been negotiating with the club regarding a new contract. And as things stand, it seems like he will be getting one more season with the team. He has been playing well since he arrived at the club and seems to be enjoying playing football again,” said the source.

“We all know what happened at Pirates, everyone thought that he was down and out.”

“But he has managed to pull himself back to his best and I think he has to thank coach Gavin for bringing him on board because he believes in him and knows what he can offer. When you have a player like Hlatshwayo in your team, you have a soldier and leader. That’s what the coach and the club bosses like about him.”