Chiefs youngsters sparkle as Da Cruz gets off to fine start

'I just want to give thanks to the coach for believing in me and trusting me,' said Chiefs youngster Luke Baartman.

Kaizer Chiefs’ encouraging start to the season has been grounded in a trust that new head coach Fernando Da Cruz seems to have in his young stars.

Chiefs’ Baartman on song

In the Toyota Cup, it was 20-year-old Mfundo Vilakazi who shone with the winning goal against Scottland FC.

And in Chiefs’ 3-1 win over Kruger United in their Betway Premiership opener at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday it was 20-year-old attacker Luke Baartman who played a Man-of-the-Match role.

Signed by Chiefs last season, Baartman battled for game time, playing just seven times in all competitions. The exciting forward says it was Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jnr who had messages of encouragement for him.

“Last season, because I didn’t get a lot of chances to play, he always messaged me when I’m not in the team to keep going, to keep my head up,” Baartman told SuperSport TV.

“I want to give thanks to the man above. I think this one is going straight to my granny, to my community.

“It was a tough season, last season.

“I just want to give thanks to the coach for believing in me and trusting me, and thanks to my teammates as well.”

If Da Cruz can continue to get the best out of his current Chiefs squad, he may soon change his tune on whether Amakhosi can challenge Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns for the title.

He has previously said that Chiefs need to reinforce to have a chance, and Amakhosi do look to have done a deal for Stellenbosch’s young attacker Langelihle Phili, who was spotted arriving in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Duba at the double

But Phili faces a challenge to get into the team, if Saturday night is anything to go by. Another impressive performance came from Chiefs forward Wandile Duba, who came off the bench to grab two goals in the second half.

The 22-year-old Duba is another who could well shine this season under Da Cruz.

“It is very important for the moment, not just the starting eleven, but the squad. The players that came on today helped keep the level very high,” Da Cruz told SuperSport TV.

Chiefs now have a full week to prepare for their next match, an MTN8 quarterfinal against Golden Arrows on Sunday at FNB Stadium.

It is Chiefs’ first appearance in the MTN8 in three years, and a competition, on current form, they must have a chance of winning.