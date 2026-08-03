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Disputed decision set to reignite calls for VAR in South Africa

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

3 August 2026

09:48 am

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SuperSport TV analyst and former women's football coach Simphiwe 'Shorty' Dludlu said "VAR must come to South Africa now".

Disputed decision set to reignite calls for VAR in South Africa

Bulelani Nikani of Polokwane City (right) celebrates their victory during the Betway Premiership 2026/27 match against Richards Bay at Umhlathuze Sports Complex in Richards Bay on Sunday. Photo: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

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Calls for South Africa to introduce VAR are set to intensify after an incident during a first-round Premiership match on Sunday, won 2-1 by Polokwane City at Richards Bay.

When Bay appealed for a penalty in the second half, accusing Polokwane City of handball, the referee awarded a corner instead.

But after consulting an assistant referee, the referee altered the decision to a penalty, then changed his mind again and awarded a corner.

TV replays suggested the ball struck the body of substitute defender Malebogo Modise and not his hand.

SuperSport TV analyst and former women’s football coach Simphiwe ‘Shorty’ Dludlu said “VAR must come to South Africa now”.

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie has repeatedly called for the introduction of VAR to the richest league in Africa with a 20 million rand ($1.2 mn) first prize.

Morocco were the first African country to introduce VAR for top-flight domestic matches and Egypt are another leading football nation using the system.

Ndamulelo Maphangule gave Polokwane an 18th-minute lead by heading a corner past Kenyan goalkeeper Ian Otieno. Tidimalo Molokwane doubled the lead on 55 minutes, firing a rebound into the net.

Bay rallied and halved the deficit after 69 minutes when Simphiwe Mcineka powerfully nodded a corner into the net.

In the other match on Sunday, TS Galaxy came from behind twice to draw 2-2 away to Siwelele in Bloemfontein.

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Betway Premiership Polokwane City F.C. Richards Bay

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