Chiefs’ Da Cruz praises subs impact after taming Kruger

'The players that came on today helped keep the level very high,' Da Cruz told SuperSport TV.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz was delighted with the squad depth shown by Amakhosi, as they picked up an opening 3-1 Betway Premiership win over Kruger United at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday evening.

Chiefs pegged back

Chiefs took an early lead through Flavio Da Silva, but were pegged back by last season’s Motsepe Foundation Championship winners on the stroke of half time.

Da Silva was forced off with an injury at the break, with Wandile Duba coming on to replace him. And Duba responded with two goals, as Chiefs got Da Cruz’ reign off to a fine start.

“It is very important for the moment, not just the starting eleven, but the squad. The players that came on today helped keep the level very high,” Da Cruz told SuperSport TV.

‘For 75 minutes we controlled the game’

The Chiefs head coach was mainly happy with the way his side controlled the game in Mbombela.

“For 75 minutes we controlled the game – the first part of the first half and the second half. It was just the last 15 minutes of the first half that we didn’t control the game and we conceded the goal.”

Chiefs showed off an exciting brand of passing football against Kruger that fans will no doubt hope will become a trademark of Amakhosi under Da Cruz.

“What we saw is what we expect in every game,” he added.

“Sometimes we have to manage the tempo and play more slowly, not so fast. But we will learn step by step.”

Kruger United gave Chiefs a shock in first half stoppage time when Khetukuthula Ndlovu curled in a superb finish to make it 1-1.

But they were pegged back after the break, and Duba pounced twice inside the penalty area to give Amakhosi the three points.

“I think it was a decent start,” United head coach Abram Mongoya told SuperSport TV.

“Congratulations to Kaizer Chiefs, they know how to be decisive in the final third. We failed to convince today. I was proud of the performance in certain moments … but in the final third you have to be able to play the dangerous passes, which is where they were more composed.”