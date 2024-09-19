Chippa coach Kopo explains the surprise Jali substitution

Head coach Kwanele Kopo has explained the surprise substitution of midfielder Andile Jali during Chippa United’s loss to Orlando Pirates....

Andile Jali of Chippa United celebrates goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium, Soweto on Wednesday. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Jali, who had opened the scoring for the Chilli Boys with a beauty, was replaced by Xolani Sithole during the half-time break.

“Andile complained of his hamstring, and we just asked him to hold on until half-time,” Kopo told the media after the game.



“His substitution gave us a tactical challenge because we had to drop Aya [Ayabulela Konqobe] in central midfield, and then we brought in an out-an-out winger, and we struggled with the build-up because we could not create the block that we wanted in the midfield because it needed now to come from either Sirgio Kammies or [Malebogo]Modise but none of them really went in there so in the second half. We lost that continuity in terms of our possession play.

“In the second half, the moment we lost Andile, we lost the shape, and Pirates came at us more, and we felt that the substitutions that we made, we were hoping that they would lift the speed of attack, the pressing, but it did not happen that way,” added Kopo.

Kopo further admitted that he gambled on Jali because the former Bafana Bafana midfielder was not 100 percent ready for the game.



“He is not 100 percent fit yet, but because of our challenges in central midfield, we felt that even if he gave us 60 minutes. We were hoping that he could give us 60 minutes of leadership, and we knew with him, we would be able to be on the ball more. We needed an Andile to guide our build-up and give these youngsters confidence,” concluded Kopo.

Kopo will be hoping that Jali makes a quick recovery ahead of Saturday’s Betway Premiership clash at home against Richards Bay United at the Buffalo City Municipality Stadium.