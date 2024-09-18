Saleng grabs late winner as Pirates edge Chippa in Orlando

The Buccaneers came back from a foal down to beat Chippa in front of their home fans.

Orlando Pirates players celebrate their winning goal during the Betway Premiership match against Chippa United at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Monnapule Saleng netted the winner as Orlando Pirates came back from a goal down to beat Chippa United 2-1 in a Betway Premiership match at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

As expected, it was the home side that dominated possession in the opening stages of the match, with Monnapule Saleng and Relebohile Mofokeng putting the Chippa wingbacks under a lot of pressure.

Tshegofatso Mabasa wasted a glorious opportunity to put Pirates in the lead in the 17th minute. The Pirates marksman collided with Chippa goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and the Nigerian goalkeeper stayed down, but Mabasa shot over the crossbar with only an open net in front of him.



The Buccaneers were to be punished by the Chilli Boys for this miss five minutes later when Andile Jali pounced onto a loose ball just outside the box and he unleashed a powerful shot that gave Sipho Chaine in goals no chance.

Pirates continued to put pressure on the Chippa defence as the searched for the equaliser and they almost found one through Saleng in the 35th minute, but the winger found Nwabali well positioned in goals and he made a routine save.

The home side was awarded a penalty in referee’s optional time of the first half when Malebogo Modise fouled Saleng inside the penalty box. Mabasa stepped up and sent Nwabali the wrong way to make sure that the sides are locked at 1-1 at the break.

The Buccaneers took the game to the Chilli Boys in the second half as they looked for the winning goal, but the Chippa defence kept them at bay.

Saleng came close to giving the Buccaneers the lead in the 78th when he unleashed a powerful shot inside the box, but the ball hit the upright with Nwabali well-beaten.



Patrick Maswanganyi then tried his luck from a tight angle, but he found Nwabali alert this time around and the Nigerian goalkeeper parried the ball away for a corner kick.

Saleng then made amends of the earlier miss when he headed home a Deon Hotto pinch perfect cross in referee’s optional time to make sure that Pirates took all the points on offer.