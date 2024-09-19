Pirates coach Riveiro happy with positive league start

Jose Riveiro coach of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Chippa United, at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is delighted with his team’s good start to the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season.

This comes after the Buccaneers came back from a goa down to snatch a 2-1 victory over Chippa United in a league match played at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Andile Jali opened the scoring for the Chilli Boys with a stunning goal in the 17th minute, but that lead was cancelled by Tshegofatso Mabasa, who equalised for Pirates from the penalty spot.

Monnapule Saleng then made sure the three points remained in Orlando when he headed home Deon Hotto’s cross in the 92nd minute.



“Important points, good start with a victory. One year we started with zero and today we start with three,” Riveiro told SuperSport TV.

Even though he was happy with the victory, Riveiro says they don’t want to make it a habit to come back from behind to win games.

“Chippa is a complicated team because they are big boys, very physical, it’s difficult to contain them. But we managed to come back in the second half. I think we played good football in some moments.

“We created more than enough chances, but in a rush. And coming from behind is not a good thing. It’s not a habit that we want to create. We want to start games better and be ourselves, getting the advantage and not like today,” commented Riveiro.



Pirates will now change their focus to the Champions League where they will host Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy in the second leg of the second preliminary round at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.